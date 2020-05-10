Holistic Financial Partners Has $2.58 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,269. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

