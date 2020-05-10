Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,070 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises approximately 2.2% of MHI Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

