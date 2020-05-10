Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Capitalization of $823.53 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $823.53 million and $248.25 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00043891 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX and Huobi. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.03734299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00055457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, LBank, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.