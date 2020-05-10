Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Announces Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($5.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

IEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

