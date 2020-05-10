IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 25,800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 28,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMPAC Mortgage stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 1.11% of IMPAC Mortgage worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

