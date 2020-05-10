Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INO. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,446,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,427,984. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $38,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.