Insider Buying: Scidev Ltd (ASX:SDV) Insider Purchases A$26,337.60 in Stock

Scidev Ltd (ASX:SDV) insider Lewis Utting acquired 37,200 shares of Scidev stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,337.60 ($18,679.15).
Scidev stock opened at A$0.80 ($0.56) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.61. Scidev Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.95 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Scidev Company Profile
