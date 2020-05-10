Insider Buying: Scidev Ltd (ASX:SDV) Insider Purchases A$26,337.60 in Stock

Scidev Ltd (ASX:SDV) insider Lewis Utting acquired 37,200 shares of Scidev stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,337.60 ($18,679.15).

Scidev stock opened at A$0.80 ($0.56) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.61. Scidev Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.95 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Scidev alerts:

Scidev Company Profile

SciDev Ltd manufactures and supplies chemicals for industrial wastewater treatment in Australia. It offers coagulants and flocculants under the MAXIFLOX, DAIRYFLOX, OPTIFLOX, and BIOFLOX brands for mining and mineral processing, dairy products manufacturing, food products manufacturing, and sewage treatment, as well as industrial liquid waste treatment, power generation, oil and gas production, personal products and cosmetics manufacturing, paper and cardboard manufacturing, and paint manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scidev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scidev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.