Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Buys $15,640.00 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Jeffrey Kaczka bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $15,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,372.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Synalloy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Synalloy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synalloy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

