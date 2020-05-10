Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Sells $44,581.60 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
