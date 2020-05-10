Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Sells $44,581.60 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSOD. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

