Insider Selling: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,047.96 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $11,047.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,879,782.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,274,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 631,266 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at $4,646,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 268,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.