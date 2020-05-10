Insider Selling: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,047.96 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $11,047.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,879,782.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,274,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 631,266 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 636,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at $4,646,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 268,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
