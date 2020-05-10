Insider Selling: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Insider Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Detlef Albrecht also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, Detlef Albrecht sold 800 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Detlef Albrecht sold 200 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $4,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $19.51 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.