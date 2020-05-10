Insights Network Price Tops $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.03734299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00055457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

