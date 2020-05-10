Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) is Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. 2,123,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,793. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

