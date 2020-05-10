Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,982 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.