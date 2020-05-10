iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.46. 4,341,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.61 and its 200-day moving average is $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.