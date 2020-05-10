iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

IJR traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $63.39. 5,220,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

