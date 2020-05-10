iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

