iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,445,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

