iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,162,000 after purchasing an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,694. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.