iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lifted by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

