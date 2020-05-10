iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $5.89 on Friday, reaching $188.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,094. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $226.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average is $196.77.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

