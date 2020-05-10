iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.22. 196,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,616. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $261.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

