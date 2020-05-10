ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “
Separately, Aegis started coverage on ITUS in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).
About ITUS
Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.
