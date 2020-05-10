Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. The company had a trading volume of 732,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,747. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,554 shares of company stock valued at $532,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $15,717,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

