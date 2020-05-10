Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $7,065.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00043867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.54 or 0.03725487 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00055042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031836 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011815 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011796 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

