JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $55.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,999,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,523. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,050,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $34,965,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 603,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after buying an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

