JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $76.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Asbury Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.17.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. 226,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.