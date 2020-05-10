JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $57.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGCO from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.86.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 374,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after buying an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 869,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 127,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.