Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -129.50, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.