KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

KREF traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 642,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,565. The company has a market capitalization of $898.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.62. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 329.54 and a current ratio of 329.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1,396.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

