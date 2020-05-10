Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stake Boosted by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

KNX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 2,717,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $100,082.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,786 shares of company stock worth $15,204,933 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

