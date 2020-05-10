Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. Stephens boosted their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.