Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 636,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 437,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,797,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,462,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

