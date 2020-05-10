Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 318,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $518,562.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.