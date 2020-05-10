Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LGI opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.