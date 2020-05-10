Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) were down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 7,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 80,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

