Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 3,268 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,410,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. 6,167,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

