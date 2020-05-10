Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. 7,877,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.