Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,080,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,517,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

