LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded LexinFintech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,681. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 43.48%. LexinFintech’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in LexinFintech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 58.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

