Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 1,207,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,745. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

