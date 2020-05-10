Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 703,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,246. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 3.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,297.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6,960.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 338,471 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

