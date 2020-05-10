Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

LCTX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 679,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

