Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) to announce sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $5.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.24 million, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th.

LCTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.