Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 6.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 50,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.08. 1,984,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

