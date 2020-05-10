Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,640 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 2.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

