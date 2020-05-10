Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $10.57 on Friday, hitting $305.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.