Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.9% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 180,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.11. 1,687,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

