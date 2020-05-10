Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,187,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

