Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $188.56. 1,778,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average of $191.46. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

